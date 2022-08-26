Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs say the suspect is wanted for Witness Tampering.

The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post by the Minnehaha Sheriff’s department. Grant is 5′6″ tall, weighs approximately 305 lbs, and has dark hair and light-colored eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Grant’s location to call one of the following phone numbers:

• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergency situation: 911

