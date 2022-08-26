Mixed reactions to student loan forgiveness plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden Delivered on his campaign promise Wednesday, announcing $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness for anyone making less than $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for those in the same pay range who received Pell Grants.

The announcement is receiving a mixed bag of reactions.

“I understand not everything I’m announcing is going to make everybody happy,” President Biden said Wednesday.

One person that was disappointed in the news was Daniel Finneman. He says his son recently graduated college with more than $300,000 in loans but won’t qualify for forgiveness.

“My reaction is if you’re going to forgive one person then you should forgive everyone else that went to school. It isn’t fair that some people get forgiven when other people had to pay their loans back,” Finneman said.

For others, like Collin Dewitt, the owner of Kinesio Care Center in Sioux Falls, this cancellation could provide some relief.

“When I got out of college and started my own business student loans did play a factor. To hear any sort of news of a significant chunk being taken away that you don’t have to repay, it’s just a feeling of excitement and a little bit of pressure taken off your head,” Dewitt said.

With not everyone being eligible for forgiveness, some are calling the plan unfair.

“People don’t deserve to work hard and pay for everything and then someone comes along and gets a free lunch,” Finneman said.

“It isn’t fair to everybody, but why ruin a good thing with negative attitudes just because it doesn’t benefit you,” Dewitt said.

One thing every person we spoke with did agree on was that Interest rates should be the number one concern.

“At 10 to 12 percent interest, now come on, home loans are a lot cheaper than that. I mean that’s ridiculous, that’s what needs to be done,” Finneman said.

