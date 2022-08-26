Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with struggles, but for one family from the small community of Ihlen, Minnesota they are now dealing with struggles they never could have imagined.

Jodie Olsen received a call on Monday night that her daughter’s headstone had been vandalized. Her daughter Jordyn was only 7 years old when she passed away after her fight with cancer.

“We’d get to the hospital for chemo or platelets or blood and you’d ask her, well Jordyn how do you think chemo is going to go this week, and her famous response was we’ll just have to wait and see, and that was actually inscribed on the headstone,” Olsen said.

Jordyn’s headstone was the only one in the cemetery that had been vandalized. At this point, officers are following the few leads that they have, and while it’s not confirmed, for Jodie, the attack feels personal.

“She was so happy, and to think that somebody would do that if they were upset at me; to do that to a memorial for her, whether they knew her or not, or whether they knew us or not, it’s just really hard,” Olsen said.

Dealing with this incident brought back all the same emotions from when she first passed.

“We brought the headstone down to the company that had done it the first time around and it was as if I was walking in there to pick it up the first time, and it’s not something you’d think you’d have to do twice,” Olsen said.

To handle this new struggle, Jodie will have to learn from Jordyn.

“She was very forgiving. She could have been so mad going through treatments mad about why is this happening to me and she never was this is just how things are so we move on from here. I learned better forgiveness because of her. I will be able to forgive this I won’t forget it and I shouldn’t,” Olsen said.

The community has rallied around the family, raising over 8 thousand dollars to replace Jordyn’s headstone.

Meanwhile, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for more information. If you have heard or seen anything, you are asked to call (507) 825-1100.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.