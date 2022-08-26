Mount Marty gets first football win in impressive fashion over Presentation 42-10

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mount Marty Lancers are in the win column after an impressive 42-10 win at Presentation College Thursday night to open the 2022 season.

Ken Gay had the offense in high gear as they built a big lead early and never looked back. He connected for long scoring passes to Yankton’s Rex Ryken and twice from deep to Jonah Miyazawa of Honolulu as they scored the game’s first 6 touchdowns on the road at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

Gay went 15-24-302 yards and 3 TD’s. Two of those went to Miyazawa who caught 3 passes for 151 yards. Ryken caught 5 balls for 73 yards and a score.

Video courtesy KYNTV-Yankton

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.