Sioux Falls officers try to coax intruder off roof of unoccupied house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.

The fire department also responded with a bucket truck as another option for the suspect to safely descend, but then he refused to cooperate. Given the circumstances, the suspect most likely will only face a misdemeanor charge, so Clemens said it was not safe or conducive for anyone to try and climb on the roof to gain custody of him.

Clemens said the officers left multiple ladders for the suspect to climb down, and everyone except for two officers left the scene. One hour later the suspect used one of the ladders to descend, and he was able to escape the officers on foot.

Reports indicate the house did not sustain damage, and officers identified the suspect using the wallet he left in the house.

