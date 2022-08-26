Trojans & Tigers kick off 2022 college football season

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - College football is back in the Rushmore State.

Headlining the first night was one of the top rivalries in the state on the gridiron as Dakota Wesleyan and Dakota State squared off for their 76th all-time meeting. Dakota News Now had it covered from start to finish featuring live interviews and previews with both coaches in our 5:30 and 6 PM sportscasts.

In the video viewer above you can get Dakota State’s Josh Anderson’s thoughts minutes before kickoff. In the video viewer below Dakota Weselyan’s Ross Cimpl talks about trying to end a six game drought against their arch rivals.

Talking with coach Ross Cimpl before rivalry game at Dakota STate

