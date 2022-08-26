Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was...
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
This photo provided by NYU Langone Health in August 2022 shows an example of a psilocybin...
‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit

Latest News

Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office warns of a Snapchat scam
Mixed reactions to student loan forgiveness plan
Mixed reactions to student loan forgiveness plan