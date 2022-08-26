Washington wins boys soccer thriller at Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley took a 2-1 lead late in Thursday night’s boys soccer game on their home field on goal by Dareck Anthony and Justin Vest.

But the Washington Warriors saved their best for last. Idriss Badi scored with 5 minutes left and 2 minutes later Noah Weber scored the game-winner on a free kick. Washington wins 3-2 over the Lynx in a very exciting high school soccer game.

