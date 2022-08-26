Avera Medical Minute
Washington wins boys soccer thriller at Brandon Valley

Wild finish as Warriors edge Lynx
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brandon Valley took a 2-1 lead late in Thursday night’s boys soccer game on their home field on goal by Dareck Anthony and Justin Vest.

But the Washington Warriors saved their best for last. Idriss Badi scored with 5 minutes left and 2 minutes later Noah Weber scored the game-winner on a free kick. Washington wins 3-2 over the Lynx in a very exciting high school soccer game.

