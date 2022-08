SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ‘Family Fun Day’ is taking place Saturday to raise funds for The Community Outreach.

The event runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 1605 S. Burnside Street.

Executive director of the Community Outreach, Brett Quall, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about their first-ever Family Fun Day.

