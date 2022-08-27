First Alert Forecast: Breezy, muggy through the weekend with scattered thunderstorm chances east

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Portions of northern and central South Dakota got a decent amount of rain on Friday, and the weekend will feature scattered rain chances for the eastern hometowns along with breezy and muggy conditions for all.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas along and east of I-29, while west of there, skies will clear to become clear to partly cloudy. While the severe threat is very low, a storm or two could turn marginally severe. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with dewpoints in the 60s and a breezy southerly wind that could gust up to 30 mph.

Sunday will feature a partly cloudy sky for all, but a cold front moving through could spark some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially east of a Mobridge to Winner line. A strong to severe thunderstorm could be possible, but the threat is very low. Winds will be shifting to the west and northwest behind the cold front. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Heading into next week, it’ll turn very quiet and mild with sunny to mostly sunny days and fair nights with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s.

