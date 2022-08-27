Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR: Madison!

Previewing the 11A battle between #1 Madison & #4 Dell Rapids
With new head coach Joe Bundy
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From a heated college football rivalry to a tradition rich prep football rivalry for Trojan Field and fans in Madison.

Less than 24 hours after Dakota State knocked off arch rival Dakota Wesleyan 29-19 the Madison Bulldogs, ranked #1 in South Dakota’s 11A Media Poll, played host to rival and 4th ranked Dell Rapids.

Click on the video viewers for our Tailgate Tour live coverage. Above you can hear from new Madison coach Joe Bundy and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

In the video viewer below we take a look at Dell Rapids and get a special performance from some junior Madison cheerleaders!

#1 hosts #4 in 11A

