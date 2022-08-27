FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Week 1 (8-26-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s almost a full house of football on Friday’s throughout the Dakota News Now viewing area!

All seven classes of high school football were in action for the first time in South Dakota on Friday night while Iowa kicked off it’s season, and Football Friday has you covered with highlights from 14 games this week!

In the video viewer ABOVE you can watch the first half of our show featuring:

-Roosevelt vs. Lincoln

-Yankton @ Mitchell

-Huron @ Tea

-Dell Rapids @ Madison

-Canton @ SF Christian

-Dakota Valley @ Vermillion

-Wagner @ Winner

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Baltic

In the video viewer BELOW you can watch the second half of our show with action from:

-Howard @ Canistota

-Wolsey-Wessington @ Gregory

-Potter County @ Sully Buttes

-Boyden/Hull-Rock Valley @ Central Lyon

-West Lyon @ Western Christian

-H-M-S @ West Sioux

Featuring highlights from all three classes of South Dakota 9-man football and the start of the Iowa prep football season

