Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A Homestead Brew offers field-to-pint experience

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting on the same land their great-grandfather built his homestead on, A Homestead Brew is a family-owned hop farm and brewery.

It’s located just south of Valley Springs. The owners pride themselves on being away from all the traffic in the Sioux Falls metro area where visitors can enjoy the country views and explore new beer flavors.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was...
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person

Latest News

Kids from throughout Sioux Falls made their way back to school today.
Sioux Falls students return to school for new year
South Dakota EMS for Children gives several pieces of advice to keep kids safe as the school...
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
This is the 22nd year of the annual event.
Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year