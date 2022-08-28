2022 Sioux Falls Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail this Sunday, Aug. 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K.

The start times for each race are as follows: Full Marathon – 6:30 a.m. -- Half Marathon – 7 a.m-- 10K – 7:10 a.m.

We met with Jerry Palleschi, the project director for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, to learn more about the significance of the race to the community.

