605 Made Night Market showcases locally made merchandise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Made Night Market returns for merchants showing off their locally made items. The pop-up market was in a new location this year, but visitors were still able to find an array of unique items. In a tumultuous economic landscape, organizer Stacy Wengler feels it could not have come at a better time. “You’re supporting these families and their small businesses in addition to the whole community,” Wengler said. The next 605 Made Market will be on December 3.

