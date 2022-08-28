Augustana fights to a draw with Fort Hays State in season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A hard fought game between the Augustana Vikings and the Fort Hays State Tigers saw a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Morstad Field. The Vikings begin the 2022 season with a record of 0-0-1. Fort Hays State moves to 1-0-1.

Augustana led the charge with five shots on goal, while both teams totaled eight shots in the contest.

Match Moments

4′- GOAL (AU) The Vikings were off to a hot start with a goal by Grace Douglas to begin the scoring in the game. Douglas’ first goal of the season was scored from the top of the box and sailed past the right shoulder of the goalkeeper to put the Vikings up early.

28′- GOAL (FHSU) The Tigers evened the score with a goal from a penalty kick in the 28th minute of the game. Hannah Mares pinned the ball in the lower-left corner of the net on the unguarded kick.

59′- CHANCE (AU) Bailey McCullough took one of the few shots on target in the game, shooting the ball towards the bottom left of the net. FHSU’s goalkeeper was able to make the save and hold the score at 1-1.

85′ CHANCE (AU) A shot on target from Morgan Keirstead late in the game attempted to put the Vikings ahead, but the Tigers’ goalkeeper held off the Vikings and made the save.

87′- CHANCE (AU) Sylvia Fehr rocked the last shot on goal in the game after receiving a solid pass from Josie Arduser. Fehr’s shot was saved and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Next Match

The Vikings return to action for the second game of the season Friday against Washburn. The game is slated for 5 p.m.at Morstad Field.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.