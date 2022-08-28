Jackrabbits blank Bemidji State in home soccer opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State scored the game’s first goal in the opening 18 minutes and controlled the match from there as the Jackrabbits defeated Bemidji State, 3-0, on Sunday in SDSU soccer’s home opener and Title IX Celebration game. The win at Fishback Soccer Park improved the Jacks to 3-0-1 while the Beavers fell in their season opener.

Bemidji State put the pressure on South Dakota State in the early moments. The Beavers had three consecutive corner kick opportunities in the first two minutes of action. Saves by goalkeepers Alyssa Stumbaugh of Bemdji State and Jocelyn Tanner of SDSU, in the 12th and 16th minutes respectively, led to a competitive start between the two sides.

The Jackrabbits gained the momentum of the match in the 17th minute. Karlee Manding dribbled through the BSU defense and found Cece Limongi down the left side of the box. She swept in a left-footed cross in front of the goal and Maya Hansen struck in a shot past the keeper into the back of the net to put the Jacks up 1-0.

It’s all SDSU would need on its home pitch.

The Jacks and Beavers played a fairly even first half with SDSU taking a 5-3 edge in shots and the two squads tying in corner kicks at four. However, the Jackrabbits seized possession early and often in the second half. In a five-minute span starting in the 49th, the Jacks recorded four shots with two by Lauren Eckerle and one apiece by Avery LeBlanc and Laney Murdzek.

The Beavers had an opening in the 55th minute but two crosses into the box were thwarted by SDSU defender Rachel Preston.

South Dakota State eventually finished with a 17-5 advantage in shots and finally found breathing room in the 81st minute. Murdzek passed off to Brynn Shimabukuro who dribbled and found an open Abigail Kastens at the top of the box. Kastens struck a shot top shelf past an outstretched Stumbaugh to give the Jackrabbits a 2-0 lead. Just over a minute later, SDSU claimed another goal on a free kick as Manding’s cross into the box found Reagan Anderson who snuck a shot through traffic into the net.

“I thought our second half was really good,” SDSU head coach Brock Thompson said. “Bemidji State is a really well-coached team, they’re a top 10 Division II team for a reason. We knew it was going to be a challenge, but I think our team really came out from halftime regardless of scoring the goals, the way we played became pretty dominant.”

Murdzek led the Jackrabbits in the win with three shots while Tanner and Hailee Fischer each recorded a save. Sara Wendt had three of Bemidji State’s five shots and Stumbaugh was credited with three saves.

The home match at Fishback Soccer Park was the first of 10 for the Jackrabbits during the 2022 season. SDSU continued its dominance on their home field extending its unbeaten streak at Fishback to 33 regular season contests.

“It was just incredible to be back with our home fans and celebrate Title IX on a great afternoon at Fishback,” Thompson said. “There’s no other place our team would rather be and on this occasion, it was great.”

Notes

The Jackrabbits won in front of a crowd of 430, their largest home attendance since 2016. It was also the third highest attended SDSU Game at Fishback Soccer Park in over a decade. Hansen recorded her team-leading third goal of the season and is up to nine points through four matches. Manding’s two assists were a career high in a single match. Limongi and Murdzek each recorded their first assists of the season. Anderson scored her second goal of her career while Shimabukuro tallied the first point of her college career with her assist on Kastens’s goal.

Up Next

South Dakota State travels next to Northern Iowa to face the Panthers at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The Jackrabbits return home for seven consecutive home matches, beginning on Sunday, Sept. 4, with a 6 p.m. matchup versus Drake.

