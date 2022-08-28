Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are some new contenders for the 11AAA State Football Championship if the first week’s action is any indicator.

The Jefferson Cavaliers put their hat in the mix with an impressive showing against the reigning champion Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday night, opening up a 37-point lead and never looking back in a 43-13 rout at Howard Wood Field.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

