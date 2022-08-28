Avera Medical Minute
Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg

Cavaliers roll 43-13
Cavs beat Tigers 43-13
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are some new contenders for the 11AAA State Football Championship if the first week’s action is any indicator.

The Jefferson Cavaliers put their hat in the mix with an impressive showing against the reigning champion Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday night, opening up a 37-point lead and never looking back in a 43-13 rout at Howard Wood Field.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

