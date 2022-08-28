O’Gorman blasts preseason #1 Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights made sure that the top of the next 11AAA football rankings will look much different than they did in the first preseason poll.

Bennett Dannenbring and Ryland Satter hooked up for the 4th-ranked Knights’ first three touchdowns to key a 55-20 victory at #1 Brandon Valley on Saturday night in prep football action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

