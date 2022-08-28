Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman blasts preseason #1 Brandon Valley

Knights win in Brandon 55-20
Knights win 55-20
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights made sure that the top of the next 11AAA football rankings will look much different than they did in the first preseason poll.

Bennett Dannenbring and Ryland Satter hooked up for the 4th-ranked Knights’ first three touchdowns to key a 55-20 victory at #1 Brandon Valley on Saturday night in prep football action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
A still image from a Sioux Falls Police Department Detective’s dashboard video camera...
DCI report says officers justified in returning fire on Aug. 9

Latest News

Runs for touchdown in win over Aberdeen
Pierre pounds Aberdeen to begin quest for “Six-Peat”
Beat Custer 43-0 in opener
West Central blanks Custer
Warriors fall 26-21
Washington stunned at Rapid City Stevens
Dives for touchdown in win over Harrisburg
Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg