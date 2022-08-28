Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pierre pounds Aberdeen to begin quest for “Six-Peat”

Govs win opener 56-15 behind seven touchdown night from Kienholz
Pierre wins opener 56-15
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Governors quest for a sixth straight 11AA State Football Championship got off to their usual, dominating, start.

Washington-bound quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for 423 yards and six touchdowns and added a touchdown run to lead the Govs to a 56-15 opening night win on Saturday night in Pierre. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
A still image from a Sioux Falls Police Department Detective’s dashboard video camera...
DCI report says officers justified in returning fire on Aug. 9

Latest News

Knights win opener 55-20
O’Gorman blasts preseason #1 Brandon Valley
Beat Custer 43-0 in opener
West Central blanks Custer
Warriors fall 26-21
Washington stunned at Rapid City Stevens
Dives for touchdown in win over Harrisburg
Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg