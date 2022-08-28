Pierre pounds Aberdeen to begin quest for “Six-Peat”
Govs win opener 56-15 behind seven touchdown night from Kienholz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Governors quest for a sixth straight 11AA State Football Championship got off to their usual, dominating, start.
Washington-bound quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for 423 yards and six touchdowns and added a touchdown run to lead the Govs to a 56-15 opening night win on Saturday night in Pierre. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
