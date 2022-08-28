Runners across the country gather for Sioux Falls Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Racers are crossing the finish line today, for a good cause.

The annual Sioux Falls Marathon is a way to bring people together to reach different goals whether it be a 5K, half marathon or full marathon.

Many participants have raced before but some are doing it for the first time and working to reach a goal.

This is the mission behind Up and Running Again, a Christian based organization that partners with different rescue missions to train the residents.

Executive director Greg Clarke says this is the most important part of the experience.

“Many of these people say, “I’ve never finished anything in my life” because they’ve come from addiction or homelessness background,” said Greg Clarke, Executive director of Up and Running Again.

He says this makes having a goal in site much more rewarding.

“Getting them to set a long-term goal to achieve something that they have never dreamed they could achieve,” said Clarke.

This was the case for Patrick Hauge, who says the race benefited him.

“There are people out there that want to help not just through whatever, we can do it through running and it’s a great way to set a goal and meet the goal,” said Patrick Hauge, race participant.

Coaches also help push participants along, for Wendy Lenning, it was important for her to cheer on the runners.

“It starts out very slow, walking and jogging, but the whole idea is that we are going to walk alongside of them through this process,” said Wendy Lenning, coach of Up and Running Again Sioux Falls.

They say the support means a lot when they finally crossed that finish line today.

“It feels amazing, I didn’t think I would be doing this good,” said Cruz Morrell, race participant.

Participants also helped raise funds during the event and hope to reach a goal they are proud of when the dust settles.

Organizers and racers are excited to see how today’s event will raise funds.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.