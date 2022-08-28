Tournaments preparing Special Olympics South Dakota athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Southeast Area Softball Tournament brought more than 420 Special Olympics athletes to Sherman Park in preparation for the Fall Classic in Mitchell. The state-wide tournament will go from September 23 through September 25. Getting ready for the big event is a priority for athletes and gets them excited about the competition. On Sunday, athletes will participate in the Bocce tournament from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the goal of preparing for September’s Fall Classic.

