Tournaments preparing Special Olympics South Dakota athletes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Southeast Area Softball Tournament brought more than 420 Special Olympics athletes to Sherman Park in preparation for the Fall Classic in Mitchell. The state-wide tournament will go from September 23 through September 25. Getting ready for the big event is a priority for athletes and gets them excited about the competition. On Sunday, athletes will participate in the Bocce tournament from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the goal of preparing for September’s Fall Classic.

