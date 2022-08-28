Avera Medical Minute
USD record crowd watches Coyotes open volleyball season against #4 Louisville

2,774 see reigning Final Four team sweep South Dakota
2,774 pack Sanford Coyote Sports Center
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season opener last night for the South Dakota’s volleyball team is one, literally, for the books thanks to a terrific showing from Coyote nation.

USD welcomed in fourth-ranked Louisville, a team that made the Final Four last year, and 2,774 Coyote fans were there to greet them at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center as part of the four-team Coyote Invitational. That breaks the previous mark of 2,431 against Georgia Tech in the 2019 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Though the Cardinals ended up sweeping the Coyotes 25-14, 25-14 and 25-20 it was still a night to remember for the South Dakota and their fans.

The Coyotes continue the invitational tonight against Northern Kentucky at 6 PM and will conclude play tomorrow against Missouri at 1 PM.

