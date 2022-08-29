Avera Medical Minute
2022 South Dakota State Fair officially starts Thursday, Sept. 1

State Fair map
State Fair map(DRG News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota State Fair officially begins Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

The 2022 State Fair offers a variety of entertainment and different daily discounts until Labor Day, Sept. 5.

As for entertainment, the fair is welcoming back Gold Star Amusements, there will be rides and food vendors, a bull riding station, some beer garden entertainment, and more.

Assistant Fair Manager, Candi Briley, spoke to DRG News and said there’s no shortage of free entertainment during the five-day fair.

Thursday is Value Added Ag Development Center Day, and Briley says, “We’re happy and excited to be able to have value-added back as they showcase all the value-added opportunities and businesses throughout the state, and they do some really cool things throughout the day.”

On Thursday, a cooking demo will take place, an ice cream social will be held in the afternoon, and Veterans get into the State Fair for free.

Find a complete rundown of things happening at this year’s South Dakota State Fair online at SDStateFair.Com.

