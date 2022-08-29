Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Animal Control searching for owner of dog who bit multiple victims

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to a report of multiple dog-bite victims near Spencer Dog Park on Aug. 27.

According to Animal Control’s report, two women were at the Spencer Dog Park with their small dog, a Shih Tzu, at approximately 3 p.m., and they walked by a man who was walking his brown Labrador/retriever-type dog. The two dogs were sniffing each other when the Labrador/retriever started to bite the Shih Tzu. One of the women picked up the Shih Tzu and was bitten on the arm by the Labrador/retriever. The other woman was also bitten by the Labrador/retriever while trying to separate the two dogs.

The other dog owner was described as a white male with short dark hair and wearing dark-rimmed glasses. The man was approximately 5′10″ tall, of average build, and was wearing a yellow t-shirt with some writing on the upper left chest area. He was also wearing khaki shorts and sandals. The dog was approximately 40 lbs, brown in color, with a white pattern on the front neck area. The dog was wearing a purple collar with a black leash and had a couple of tags on the collar. The dog’s head appeared similar to a lab, but it had long hair on the back, similar to a retriever’s.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

Latest News

All American Blood Drive aims to bolster supply ahead of Labor Day weekend
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Warm Temperatures Ahead
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Backpack Safety Tips
Sanford physical therapist offers backpack safety tips now that school is in session