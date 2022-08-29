Animal Control searching for owner of dog who bit multiple victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to a report of multiple dog-bite victims near Spencer Dog Park on Aug. 27.

According to Animal Control’s report, two women were at the Spencer Dog Park with their small dog, a Shih Tzu, at approximately 3 p.m., and they walked by a man who was walking his brown Labrador/retriever-type dog. The two dogs were sniffing each other when the Labrador/retriever started to bite the Shih Tzu. One of the women picked up the Shih Tzu and was bitten on the arm by the Labrador/retriever. The other woman was also bitten by the Labrador/retriever while trying to separate the two dogs.

The other dog owner was described as a white male with short dark hair and wearing dark-rimmed glasses. The man was approximately 5′10″ tall, of average build, and was wearing a yellow t-shirt with some writing on the upper left chest area. He was also wearing khaki shorts and sandals. The dog was approximately 40 lbs, brown in color, with a white pattern on the front neck area. The dog was wearing a purple collar with a black leash and had a couple of tags on the collar. The dog’s head appeared similar to a lab, but it had long hair on the back, similar to a retriever’s.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

