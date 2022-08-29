Authorities identify victim killed in I-90 motorcycle crash near Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota.

Terry DeNeui, 66, of Rushmore, Minn. died in Thursday morning’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say DeNeui was driving through a construction zone west of Humboldt when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car. DeNeui was thrown from his motorcycle. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old Tennessee man, was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.