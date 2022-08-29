GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-28-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep and college football season is starting to ramp up and so too is our weekly Gridiron Greatness highlight video.

Despite the fact that Division One and Two colleges, along with our area Minnesota prep teams, have yet to kickoff, we ran 21 games over our Dakota News Now Airwaves last week. Click on the video viewer above to watch some of the best sights, sounds and moments!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.