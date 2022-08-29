Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-28-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep & college football
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep and college football season is starting to ramp up and so too is our weekly Gridiron Greatness highlight video.

Despite the fact that Division One and Two colleges, along with our area Minnesota prep teams, have yet to kickoff, we ran 21 games over our Dakota News Now Airwaves last week. Click on the video viewer above to watch some of the best sights, sounds and moments!

