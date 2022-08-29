Help end hunger at this week’s Fridays on the Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month.

And you can help those facing hunger in our state.

Join us this Friday for Fridays on the Plaza. Feeding South Dakota will be there to collect donations and share how you can join the fight against hunger in our region.

Feeding South Dakota will be at Fridays on the Plaza to raise funds for Hunger Action Month. (Dakota News Now)

This week’s Fridays on the Plaza will feature music from Brady Wrede. There will also be great food from Big Orange Food Truck, The Hangover Hut and Black Iron Waffles.

