Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

Latest News

The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon
Sheila O'Leary reacts during her trial, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort...
Vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
Police responded to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday.
Heroic employee tried to disarm gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say
Latest on allegations against Rockstar Cheer Owner Scott Foster
Rockstar Cheer Scandal