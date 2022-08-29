Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Johnson slams student loan forgiveness; Rounds discusses farmland bill

On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Dusty Johnson breaks down why he thinks student loan forgiveness will lead to larger issues.
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Dusty Johnson explains why he thinks student loan forgiveness will lead to larger issues. He also discusses his bill to protect Mount Rushmore.

Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program to talk about two bills he recently introduced -- one aimed at banning foreign adversaries from buying U.S. farmland, and the other on improving school security.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the latest in the ethics investigation into Gov. Noem as well as Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden’s increased presence on the campaign trail.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept....
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Latest News

Sioux Falls business owner Vaney Hariri joined Dakota News Now to talk about his company...
August is Black Business Month
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunny and breezy today
Vietnam War veteran finally experiences Midwest Honor Flight
Trojans celebrate sixth straight win over rival Dakota Wesleyan
GRIDIRON GREATNESS: Week 1 (8-28-22)