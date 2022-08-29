Matters of the State: Johnson slams student loan forgiveness; Rounds discusses farmland bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Dusty Johnson explains why he thinks student loan forgiveness will lead to larger issues. He also discusses his bill to protect Mount Rushmore.

Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program to talk about two bills he recently introduced -- one aimed at banning foreign adversaries from buying U.S. farmland, and the other on improving school security.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the latest in the ethics investigation into Gov. Noem as well as Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden’s increased presence on the campaign trail.

