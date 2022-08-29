Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nation of Patriots exchange flag, raise money for wounded veterans

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Nation of Patriots Tour flag stopped in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon. The flag which goes around the country raises money for wounded veterans and the hardships they may encounter. “For me, knowing how long I served in the military, it grabs my heart and soul and yanks at it,” Regional Commander Kevin Stoterau said. “I know there [are] a lot of people in the world and in our country that won’t think anything of it, but for me, it’s something huge.”

The Nebraska chapter handed off the flag to South Dakota’s chapter. They will go to the VFW in Watertown Monday at noon before going to Fargo on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90

Latest News

Coyotes top Missouri to conclude their tournament
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Augustana and Fort Hays State play to draw
SDSU soccer wins home opener