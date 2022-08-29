Nation of Patriots exchange flag, raise money for wounded veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Nation of Patriots Tour flag stopped in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon. The flag which goes around the country raises money for wounded veterans and the hardships they may encounter. “For me, knowing how long I served in the military, it grabs my heart and soul and yanks at it,” Regional Commander Kevin Stoterau said. “I know there [are] a lot of people in the world and in our country that won’t think anything of it, but for me, it’s something huge.”

The Nebraska chapter handed off the flag to South Dakota’s chapter. They will go to the VFW in Watertown Monday at noon before going to Fargo on Tuesday.

