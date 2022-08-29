Avera Medical Minute
Nineteen Sioux Falls restaurants to participate in annual Downtown Pork Showdown

Sioux Falls 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown food competition begins Sept. 1.
Sioux Falls 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown food competition begins Sept. 1.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ newest food competition kicks off on Sept. 1, 2022.

The 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown, the newest food competition in Sioux Falls, presented by Smithfield Foods and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) starts on Sept. 1, 2022, and continues through Sept. 30, 2022

”Smithfield is thrilled to collaborate with DTSF on this exciting community event. We are grateful to the local restaurants and pork lovers who made last year’s inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown a smashing success,” said Tolcha Mesele, Senior Community Development Manager for Smithfield Foods. “We look forward to an even bigger and better experience this year and hope everyone is as excited to check out the creative dishes crafted for 2022!”

How it works

Diners can order a featured pork dish from the participating downtown restaurants and vote on a variety of categories within the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion. 

“The Downtown Pork Showdown is returning after a great first competition last September,” says Tenley Schwartz, DTSF Marketing Manager. “After years of hearing Sioux Falls food enthusiasts wish for a pizza battle, taco battle, and more, we’re so excited by the variety of dishes represented in this competition. You’ll find something for everyone, from casual to fine dining. Try some delicious dishes, check out a new restaurant, and support local food!” 

Diners can share their dining experience by posting a photo of featured burgers on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tagging the restaurant name, and using the hashtag #DTSFShowdown22.

The nineteen participating restaurants participating are: 

Blarney Stone Pub – Sioux Falls

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Cookie Jar Eatery

Crawford’s

R Wine Bar

Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre

La Luna Café

Ode to Food and Drink

PAve

MB Haskett Delicatessen

Minervas Restaurant

Monk’s Ale House

Pizza Cheeks

Remedy Brewing Co.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips

Bread & Circus

Sunny’s Pizzeria at EightyOne

Wileys

Find the full list of signature pork dishes, descriptions, and delivery services at DTSF.Com/Event/2nd-Annual-Downtown-Pork-Showdown.

