Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Northwest Iowa man accused of inappropriately touching minor sentenced

Robert Schiefen
Robert Schiefen(Sioux County, Iowa State's Attorney Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWARDEN, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor has been sentenced in a Sioux County court.

Sixty-three-year-old Michael Schiefen of Hawarden was sentenced Monday to “an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed five years in prison,” according to a release from the Sioux County State’s Attorney’s office.

Authorities began looking into the case in May when a family member notified police that Schiefen had touched a minor inappropriately. Police later learned Schiefen had previously been found guilty of indecent contact with a child in 1999, but had subsequently been released from the sex offender registry.

Schiefen eventually pleaded guilty to performing lascivious acts with a child. Upon his release, Schiefen is required to register on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept....
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Latest News

Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room
Ambulance generic
Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
Dr. Jeff Muntifering conserving endangered wildlife
Zoo’s Africa-based conservation partner visits Sioux Falls
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery