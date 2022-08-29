Northwest Iowa man accused of inappropriately touching minor sentenced

HAWARDEN, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor has been sentenced in a Sioux County court.

Sixty-three-year-old Michael Schiefen of Hawarden was sentenced Monday to “an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed five years in prison,” according to a release from the Sioux County State’s Attorney’s office.

Authorities began looking into the case in May when a family member notified police that Schiefen had touched a minor inappropriately. Police later learned Schiefen had previously been found guilty of indecent contact with a child in 1999, but had subsequently been released from the sex offender registry.

Schiefen eventually pleaded guilty to performing lascivious acts with a child. Upon his release, Schiefen is required to register on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.

