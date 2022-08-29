Avera Medical Minute
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.

