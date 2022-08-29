Rapid City prison inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections announced an escaped inmate, asking anyone who sees him to contact authorities.

According to the release, a 31-year-old inmate, Samuel Ross, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release job on Aug. 27. He left the job site without authorization and failed to return to his assigned unit.

Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Minnehaha and Tripp counties and for failure to appear from Minnehaha County.

Ross is a 5′11″ Native American male and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Authorities ask if you see Ross or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

