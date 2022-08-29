Avera Medical Minute
Sanford physical therapist offers backpack safety tips now that school is in session

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sanford physical therapist offered tips on how to protect your children’s back health as they return to school.

According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, of the 75 Million students who use backpacks, nearly 42 Million carry backpacks that are too heavy for them.

Health experts say if a backpack is more than 10-15% of a child’s body weight, it can lead to bad posture and more serious back issues as they grow.

“So for backpacks, we want to make sure that they’re wearing it correctly. So we want to make sure that they’ve got both shoulder straps on. We don’t want them just hanging on one side or the cross-body ones,” said Shelby Schneider, a Sanford Pediatric Physical Therapist. “We want to make sure it’s not hanging down below their bottom it’s because that’ll push our body back or make us lean forward, which gives us bad posture.”

A few other tips for parents include finding a backpack with paded back and a waist or chest strap, providers say this adds comfort and stability for the kids.

