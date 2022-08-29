Sioux Falls police working to locate unauthorized man spotted at two schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A letter from the Sioux Falls School District reports staff witnessed an unauthorized man performing suspicious behavior at two Sioux Falls schools.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has been notified after a staff member reported seeing the suspect talk to a child. The staff member was able to intervene, and the man left shortly after. The same suspect was later reported at a private school several miles away.

According to the letter, police know who the suspect is and are working to locate him. School staff has been notified to be aware of the suspect, and authorities would like parents to remind their children not to talk to strangers.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Please ensure your child has a safe route to school. Students should always walk with others and avoid talking with strangers. Children should be reminded to ‘See Something, Say Something’ if they are approached or feel uncomfortable with any situation,” the letter says.

The District’s Safety Plan includes everyone working together to keep students safe. To watch the SFSD’s safety plan, click here.

