Sunny and Breezy Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a few clouds roll through the region this morning, but those should clear out and we’ll see plenty of sunshine for most of our Monday. High temperatures will be in the 80s across the region with a few upper 70s mixed in. It will be breezy, too, with wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph. Overnight, the wind will die down and it will cool off with low in the low to mid 50s.

We’re going to keep the sunshine around for the rest of this week! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s the next couple of days. By the end of the week, we’ll keep the dry, sunny weather around. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for everyone.

Right now, the Labor Day weekend is looking sunny, warm, and dry. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s across the region. By Labor Day, we’ll see highs drop back into the mid to upper 80s for most of us. We’ll keep the sunny and dry weather in place heading into next week.

