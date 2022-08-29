Avera Medical Minute
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning. (Source: KCTV)
By Nick Sloan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning.

Police said the vehicle that hit Charles Criniere left the scene in an unknown direction, KCTV reports.

Criniere was a middle school teacher who was spoken highly of and is described as an inspiration to others.

“I’m going to miss just the long talks that we would have where he would literally make you feel loved,” Senior Pastor Athol Barnes of Grace Point Baptist Church said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hopes the community can come together and help Criniere’s wife and 10 children.

“They were living off a teacher’s salary, 10 kids and they always gave, and I would look at him and be like, ‘How? How are they giving so much?’” one of Criniere’s neighbors said. “Their heart is to give to people. So, that fact that we can give back to them is the least we can do for this family.”

