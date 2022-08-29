Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton’s Meridian Bridge temporarily closed

Meridian Bridge in Yankton (file photo)
Meridian Bridge in Yankton (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River in Yankton is temporarily closed over safety concerns.

The City of Yankton posted Sunday night that Meridian Bridge is temporarily closed after citizens “reported noises near the bridge” over the weekend.

Officials say no changes or damage to the bridge were observed. However, in the interest of safety, the bridge will be closed until a more detailed engineering evaluation can be made.

Meridian Bridge first opened in 1924, according to the National Park Service, and carried vehicle traffic for U.S. Highway 81 until it was replaced by the Discovery Bridge in 2009. It reopened for recreational use in 2011.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post...
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept....
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Latest News

Sioux Falls business owner Vaney Hariri joined Dakota News Now to talk about his company...
August is Black Business Month
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunny and breezy today
USD campus
Matters of the State: Johnson slams student loan forgiveness; Rounds discusses farmland bill
Vietnam War veteran finally experiences Midwest Honor Flight