Yankton’s Meridian Bridge temporarily closed

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River in Yankton is temporarily closed over safety concerns.

The City of Yankton posted Sunday night that Meridian Bridge is temporarily closed after citizens “reported noises near the bridge” over the weekend.

Officials say no changes or damage to the bridge were observed. However, in the interest of safety, the bridge will be closed until a more detailed engineering evaluation can be made.

Meridian Bridge first opened in 1924, according to the National Park Service, and carried vehicle traffic for U.S. Highway 81 until it was replaced by the Discovery Bridge in 2009. It reopened for recreational use in 2011.

