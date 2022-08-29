Zoo’s Africa-based conservation partner visits Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) is hosting a Conservation Conversation event with a featured guest who will talk about how he helps save endangered animals in Africa.

The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) welcomes their partner conservation biologist, Dr. Jeff Muntifering, to speak at the Fernson Brewery at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. With support from the Minnesota Zoo and GPZ, Muntifering has worked for over 20 years in Namibia to help save the black rhinoceros population.

During the event, you’ll learn about his approach to involving local communities in protecting this critically endangered species from poachers. Muntifering’s method has been successful, he plans to go to Nepal with a team from the GPZ to save another critically endangered species – the snow leopard.

Ticket purchasing information

Admission is $10, and tickets can be purchased online at Shop.GreatZoo.org/WebStore. Seating is limited at Fernson. This is a family-friendly event. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Learn more about GPZ’s local and global conversation work at GreatZoo.org/Working-toSave-Wildlife.

