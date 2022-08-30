Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Tara Heitmann, the owner of Emmy Gray Photography, found out that one of her clients was struggling with an unexpected diagnosis, she took it upon herself to help raise funds for the family.

Heitmann has been taking photos for Dan and Sarah Hadley and their four young children for years. The Hadley family recently received heartbreaking news.

”Twelve days ago, they went to the emergency room. Dan thought he had a broken rib because he was in pain. Through a CAT scan, they found out that he actually had cancer in his esophagus and that it had spread to his lungs, his liver, his neck and his pelvic bone,” said Heitmann.

The cancer, unfortunately, is severe.

”So, he is stage four esophageal cancer. Without treatment, they gave him about two to six weeks to live. He is going to start chemotherapy with the hopes of buying him some more time with his family, but it is incurable,” said Heitmann.

Sarah reached out to Heitmann in hopes of capturing some final family photos.

”Sarah reached out to me and was like, ‘We need to get family pictures done right away before things get worse,’” said Heitmann.

Heitmann did the family photos for free, but felt like she wanted to do more.

“So, I knew I would be taking family pictures of them and trying to capture these moments before Dan got too sick, with their four little kids. I was trying to think of other ways to help. So, they have a Go-Fund-Me. I shared that to my business page, but I was like there’s got to be something more I can do,” said Heitmann.

She put together a raffle to win a year of free photos. The prize includes three free sessions in 2023, valued at over $1,000. Each entry costs $10, and 100% of the proceeds go to the Hadley family.

”I told my husband if we can get like a $1,000, that would be amazing. $1,000 in a week, that might be a lofty goal,” said Heitmann.

It took less than 24 hours to reach that goal. After opening the raffle for a day, Heitmann has already raised nearly $2,000 for the Hadley family.

The show of support has been shocking for both Heitmann and the Hadleys.

”She has expressed just how overwhelmed they are not knowing what they’re going to do to getting this overwhelming support from the community. People finding different ways to help them out has meant a lot to them,” said Heitmann.

Heitmann will be announcing the winner of the raffle on her Facebook page on Labor Day.

“Sometimes you think you have nothing to offer and there’s no way to help, but then when you think about it, we can all figure out something that we can contribute,” said Heitmann.

