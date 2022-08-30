Benefits of breastfeeding and alternative ways to feed your baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford RN and Lactation Specialist Kristin Gackle joined us to talk about the importance of breastfeeding your baby. She also offered alternative ways to feed your baby if you are having trouble with breastfeeding and to not feel insecure. She provided many resources and stated Sanford has many as well.

