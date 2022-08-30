Brookings Police Department warn continued reports of loosened lug nuts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Brookings Police Department, officers say people are continuing to report the lug nuts that secure a car’s wheels have been tampered with.

Authorities say the most recent incident happened on Aug. 27, while the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Blue Bell Circle. According to the report, the lug nuts were loosened on one wheel.

Police believe this incident happened as a result of a trending challenge on the social media platform, Tik Tok. Due to the multiple reports of lug nut tampering over the last few months, Brookings Police ask that residents check their vehicles before driving.

One way to know if your lug nuts have been loosened is if your car starts to vibrate or shake while you’re driving.

Authorities ask that people continue to report any activity out of the norm and “be aware of who is in your neighborhoods.”

Potential consequences of this crime

According to the post, if anyone is found responsible for committing, they could be charged with felonies. Responsible parties can be liable for vehicle damage, property damage, and personal injuries.

“If caught doing this, you will be charged to the fullest extent. This can include criminal charges, and restitution for any damage that would be incurred due to the criminal act, such as damage to the vehicle or to the person driving if they are injured,” said the Brookings police.

They also say, “Please report any suspicious activity to Brookings Police or Brookings Area Crimestoppers.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.