Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings Police Department warn continued reports of loosened lug nuts

Driving
Driving(unknown | Story Blocks)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Brookings Police Department, officers say people are continuing to report the lug nuts that secure a car’s wheels have been tampered with.

Authorities say the most recent incident happened on Aug. 27, while the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Blue Bell Circle. According to the report, the lug nuts were loosened on one wheel.

Police believe this incident happened as a result of a trending challenge on the social media platform, Tik Tok. Due to the multiple reports of lug nut tampering over the last few months, Brookings Police ask that residents check their vehicles before driving.

One way to know if your lug nuts have been loosened is if your car starts to vibrate or shake while you’re driving.

Authorities ask that people continue to report any activity out of the norm and “be aware of who is in your neighborhoods.”

Potential consequences of this crime

According to the post, if anyone is found responsible for committing, they could be charged with felonies. Responsible parties can be liable for vehicle damage, property damage, and personal injuries.

“If caught doing this, you will be charged to the fullest extent. This can include criminal charges, and restitution for any damage that would be incurred due to the criminal act, such as damage to the vehicle or to the person driving if they are injured,” said the Brookings police.

They also say, “Please report any suspicious activity to Brookings Police or Brookings Area Crimestoppers.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

Latest News

Nineteen Sioux Falls restaurants to participate in annual Downtown Pork Showdown
Tara Heitmann created a raffle to raise funds for Dan Hadley, who was recently diagnosed with...
Aberdeen photographer raises funds for client battling cancer
Warmer Temperatures Included
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
The State of South Dakota is formulating a plan to improve the quality of the water in the lake...
Pierre comes in as top capital city in U.S. according to study