Charges pending for non-fatal motorcycle vs. car crash on I-90

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a car and motorcycle crashed on I-90 Monday afternoon.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates around 11:30 a.m., the driver of the 2007 Honda Civic was eastbound on I-90 when the driver became distracted and rear-ended an eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson Stryker Motorcycle.

According to the initial report, the driver of the Honda did not sustain any injuries and was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the motorcycle received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet.

Charges are pending, and the Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

