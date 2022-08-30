Avera Medical Minute
Compete for prizes and cheer on paddlers at the Loop the Lake Race event on Sept. 18

The inaugural “Loop the Lake” race happening at Lake Lorraine on Sunday, Sept. 18th. There will...
The inaugural “Loop the Lake” race happening at Lake Lorraine on Sunday, Sept. 18th. There will be both paddleboard and kayak races, live music, food trucks, and prizes to be won.(Amy Smolik)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, Sept. 18, participants will “loop” Lake Lorraine by racing a stand-up paddleboard or kayak and compete for prizes and bragging rights, according to a release from the Lake Lorraine Community Director.

The event sponsored by Friessen Development and Flow and Paddle will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with races kicking off at 2 p.m.

Participants can register in advance on Flow and Paddle’s website. The cost is $25 per person per race. Everyone will be assigned to different heats, with all races timed to determine winners. You can race your own recreational SUP or kayak or use those provided by Flow and Paddle. Participants may choose to race in more than one category. All activities will take place along the west side of Lake Lorraine off Westlake Drive, and parking is available in the CarsForSale.Com lot.

If you don’t want to paddle, you can relax, eat food and listen to music while racers loop the lake

If you don’t want to paddle, you can cheer on the competitors. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to sit along the west side of the lake and enjoy live music from Link West and DJ music from Q Productions and grab a bite to eat at the food trucks FadeAways and Kane’s Baked Goods and Café.

Because Lake Lorraine is a privately-owned lake, public swimming and fishing aren’t allowed at Lake Lorraine, except for partnerships with Flow and Paddle and the South Dakota Department of Game Fish & Parks.

The 2021 Loop The Lake recap

Here’s a great recap of the inaugural Loop the Lake Race event in 2021, courtesy of Q Productions.

For more information, contact Lake Lorraine Community Director Amy Smolik: 605.929.9319 or amy@lakelorrainesiouxfalls.com.

