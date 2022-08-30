Coyotes hope third time at Kansas State is the charm for an upset

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes will be battling the Big 12 to open their 2022 football season against a Kansas State team they’ve got a surprising amount of recent hsitory with.

Saturday night’s game will be the third meeting between the schools since 2015. Though they lost that initial meeting 34-0, USD led into the fourth quarter in 2018 before ultimately falling short 27-24.

One big difference since then is that former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman is now in charge entering his fourth year with the Wildcats.

USD fell three points shy of defeating the Kansas Jayhawks last year and, with most of a playoff team returning, are hungry to try and deliver the program’s third win over an FBS opponent (2010 over Minnesota, 2017 over Bowling Green).

The Yotes and Wildcats kick off at 6:00 PM on Saturday with live streaming over the internet on ESPN Plus.

