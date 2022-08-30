Avera Medical Minute
Flock Safety license plate readers help locate stolen vehicle in City of Madison

Flock safety cameras read license plates are placed throughout the city.
Flock safety cameras read license plates are placed throughout the city.(WBRC)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an effort to enhance safety and reduce crime, Flock Safety installed license plate readers for the City of Madison.

The Madison Police Department reported that the technology served its purpose on Monday, as police were able to reference the readers to track down a stolen black Chevrolet Silverado with a Minnesota license plate. Officers performed a traffic stop on the stolen car and arrested the two people in it.

According to the City of Madison, SD Police Department’s post on Facebook, the driver, 47-year-old Shane Jensen, was taken into custody for multiple charges, including Possession of Stolen Property, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Revoked, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He also had active warrants from Moody Co. and Minnesota. The passenger, 51-year-old Kristy Williams, was also taken into custody for warrants out of Codington County.

Authorities are using this incident as an example of how Flock Safety’s license plate readers have proved to be an “effective investment into our community.”

