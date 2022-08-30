Avera Medical Minute
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations.

Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce.

It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas.

“We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on delivering high-quality patient care while redefining our core business focus around patient care,” according to a statement. “Sadly, this will mean a reduction in our nonclinical workforce, restructuring in areas and changes in services.”

While the healthcare organization didn’t give exact numbers, Avera says it’s challenging itself to be more efficient, focused and creative in looking at healthcare.

“We are centering our focus on direct patient care services and continuing to recruit a skilled, clinical workforce – the core of our health ministry. We will balance this with continued investments in growth to meet the needs of our patients.”

Avera says it’s caring for more patients than ever before while dealing with rising expenses.

“For example, pre-pandemic we were experiencing an average of 2-3% inflation in purchased services, equipment, supplies and other materials. Today we are seeing as much as 25-40% inflation in pricing for items from paper products to common medical supplies to software technology.”

Dakota News Now reached out to Sanford Health about cost concerns and any possible reductions within its organization, but have not heard back.

Avera Health’s full statement:

Health care is in a time of unprecedented change. While Avera is caring for more patients than before, high inflation and other additional costs have resulted in rising expenses which we need to address. For example, pre-pandemic we were experiencing an average of 2-3% inflation in purchased services, equipment, supplies and other materials. Today we are seeing as much as 25-40% inflation in pricing for items from paper products to common medical supplies to software technology.

In light of this, we are challenging ourselves to be more efficient, focused and creative in looking at health care differently and less expensively, while leveraging innovation. We are centering our focus on direct patient care services and continuing to recruit a skilled, clinical workforce – the core of our health ministry. We will balance this with continued investments in growth to meet the needs of our patients.

We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on delivering high-quality patient care while redefining our core business focus around patient care. Sadly, this will mean a reduction in our nonclinical workforce, restructuring in areas and changes in services. We thank our communities and patients for trusting Avera with your care. We are proud to care for many and to impact lives directly.

