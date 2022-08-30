Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbits native Iowans eager for shot at the Hawkeyes

SDSU has 12 Iowa natives who will get first chance to play at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday
Jacks visit Iowa on Saturday to kick off 2022
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are bound for the Big Ten on Saturday to open the 2022 college football season against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Though the two programs have never played each other they certainly aren’t strangers. The Hawkeyes have regularly recruited in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa, and the Jackrabbits have 12 Iowa natives on their rosters, including starters Garrett Greenfield, Caleb Sanders, and Adam Bock.

Though it fulfills their childhood dream of playing at famed Kinnick Stadium, they each made it clear that leaving that field with a South Dakota State win isn’t a fantasy.

It’s an expectation.

SDSU and Iowa will kick off at 11:00 AM on Saturday morning with live television on FS 1. Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg will be with the Jackrabbits in Iowa City and will keep you updated online and have reports and highlights on-air that night!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeths dog gave...
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school

Latest News

South Dakota opens 2022 season at Kansas State
Coyotes hope third time at Kansas State is the charm for an upset
2022 Pigskin Preview cover kid bound for the University of Washington
Lincoln Kienholz holds office under center for Pierre Governors
16-year old wins Huset's Speedway debut
Corey Day’s sensational debut highlights Sunday night at Husets Speedway
Trojans celebrate sixth straight win over rival Dakota Wesleyan
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 1 (8-28-22)