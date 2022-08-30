Jackrabbits native Iowans eager for shot at the Hawkeyes

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are bound for the Big Ten on Saturday to open the 2022 college football season against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Though the two programs have never played each other they certainly aren’t strangers. The Hawkeyes have regularly recruited in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa, and the Jackrabbits have 12 Iowa natives on their rosters, including starters Garrett Greenfield, Caleb Sanders, and Adam Bock.

Though it fulfills their childhood dream of playing at famed Kinnick Stadium, they each made it clear that leaving that field with a South Dakota State win isn’t a fantasy.

It’s an expectation.

SDSU and Iowa will kick off at 11:00 AM on Saturday morning with live television on FS 1. Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg will be with the Jackrabbits in Iowa City and will keep you updated online and have reports and highlights on-air that night!

